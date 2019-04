Edith Diane Hales

March 25, 2019

Edith Diane Hales passed peacefully from us on March 25th, 2019.

Diane lived in Campbell River for 24 years, working as a Pharmacist at the Hospital, before retiring to Saltspring Island.

She was very active in the Community, on the ski hills, and on the ocean. She made many friends and kept in touch with them all.