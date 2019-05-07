HADDOW, Queenie

Queenie Haddow

On April 16th Queenie passed away at the age of 103, the last of 9 siblings. Born and raised on the Prairies, she left school after grade 8 to help with the struggles of the depression. After moving to Victoria she had quite a varied career from welder at VMD during the war, ending as matron at the Royal Jubilee Nurses Residence. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, sewing, her projects, animals, friends and family.

She will be remembered by her son Trevor (Shirley) and granddaughters Kim and Erin (Jesse). Many thanks to all her care givers, as she could be quite at test. There will be a family service.