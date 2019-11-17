FUNK, Annie

Annie Funk

May 26 1919 – November 15 2019

Annie was born in Halliburton Saskatchewan to William and Jean Ewen. Annie came to Salt Spring, the island she loved, with her husband Orlando Alvin Funk in 1970 after he retired from the RCAF. Annie organized and cooked many Friday night dinners, first at the “old” Royal Canadian Legion on McPhillips Ave, and then at the “new” Legion on Blain Road for which she was given an “Honorary Lifetime Membership”. Annie was predeceased by her husband Orlando and is survived by her six children, Florence, Doris, Clara, Kathy, Trish, Donald and their families. Annie is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 21 great great grandchildren.

A big thank you to the staff of Lady Minto Extended Care for the love and compassion they showed mom for the last couple of years.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.