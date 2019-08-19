FRIEDMAN, Ira Michael

Ira Michael Friedman

On August 14, 2019, on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia. Cherished son of the late Jack and the late Helen Friedman. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Edward, Karen and Jay and Debra and Robert. Dear uncle to Rebecca and Marc, Jesse and Katie, Rachel, Sarah, Zachary and Jessica, Emma and Ella, Nathan and Elise, Joseph and Eli. Great-uncle to Sam, Rose, Isaac, Annie, Lylah and Jack. Good friend and trusted advisor to many. He was a researcher and sailor who navigated life with curiosity, knowledge and a dry wit. Funeral took place on August 14, 2019 at Victoria Jewish Cemetery. Shiva took place at Chabad Victoria and then continued in Toronto. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca