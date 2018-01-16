Eric Field

Eric Field, beloved husband of Dr. Candace Cole, passed away December 3rd.

Eric, who moved to SSI in 2003, was an active member of the Salt Spring Zen Circle. Many Islanders will also know him from attending one of the many community gatherings that he and Candace hosted over the years at their home, Ango Retreat.

A Memorial Ceremony is planned for January 21. Please visit Eric’s memorial website www.ericivanfield.com for details, and to read more about his extraordinary life.