DYCK, Steven Robert

Steven Robert Dyck

May 25th 1978 – December 1st 2018

Our beloved Steven left this earthly plane on December 1st 2018. We miss him more than there are words.

His sudden passing has left a big hole in many hearts. We, his mom Lynn Demers, his brother Jason Dyck and sister Alli Hames are so grateful for the treasured memories of having him close to us for the last 18 months of his life. He leaves behind his three precious gifts to this world, his children, Asher, Abielle and Aiven Dyck. He has left some big boots to fill. May we all learn from our dear Steve’O and leave this world having shared our kindness with those who need it most.

We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Steven at the Community Gospel Chapel on April 6th at 1 pm.

Please join us in celebrating love, kindness and compassion in honour of our dear Steven.