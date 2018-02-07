DROST, Ian Louden

Ian Louden Drost

Nov. 6, 1930 – Jan. 27, 2018

Ian was born in Vancouver, B.C., on November 6, 1930, the only child of Helen and Herbert Mason (H.M.) Drost. He attended Prince of Wales Elementary School in Vancouver, and, later, Brentwood College School on Vancouver Island. In 1954, Ian graduated from UBC with a law degree, and joined his father in the family law firm of Drost, Drost, Coultas and Standfield, which eventually became Drost, Affleck and Knott.

In 1985, Ian was appointed as a judge, first to the County Court of New Westminster, then to the County Court of Vancouver, in 1987, and finally to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, in 1990, where he served until his 75th birthday in 2005. Ian lived and worked mostly in Vancouver, but moved to Salt Spring Island with his wife Catherine in 2003, and then, last year, to Victoria.

As a young man, Ian was actively involved in politics at the provincial and federal level. He loved British Columbia, and often remarked how fortunate he was to be able to travel to so many towns and places in the province, both as a circuit court judge, and as a political campaign strategist during some of the federal and provincial elections in the late 50s and early 60s.

A life-long sailor, he was a sea cadet in high school, and was later commissioned as a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve. He enjoyed cruising and racing in the Pacific Northwest with his family and many friends. Family was always Ian’s primary focus, and he managed to balance family life with heavy work demands and responsibilities. Ian’s friendliness, wisdom, consideration, compassion, and good sense of humour were always in evidence, and highly appreciated by his family, friends, colleagues, and many associates.

Ian passed away peacefully on January 27, 2018. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Catherine, their three children, John (Rose), Anne (Jacques), and Helen (Simon), and their three grandchildren, Emma, Audrey and Flora.

Ian’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to the entire homecare team and staff at his retirement home, who provided so much care and support. There will be a private Funeral, and, at a later date, a public Memorial Service will be held for Ian Louden Drost. For more information on the date and location of the Memorial Service, or any other inquiries, or to offer condolences, or share photos and memories of Ian, please contact McCall Gardens at 250-385-4465, or visit their website at www.mccallgardens.com.