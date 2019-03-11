MARCUS DOWRICH

Marcus Dowrich (1957-2019) died Thursday February 21, 2019 at home on Reynolds Road, Salt Spring Island.

Marcus, suffering from severe depression for some time, took his own life Thursday afternoon. We are deeply saddened by his death, yet comforted that he is finally at peace and suffers no longer.

A true islander, Marcus was born in Trinidad, moved to Toronto Island to start a family, lived in Tobago, and finally settled on Salt Spring in 2002. He loved his islands deeply.

A constant joker with a smile and a laugh that could illuminate anyone’s spirit, Marcus was well known for his bright energy, sweet kindness, and loveable character.

A fantastic and passionate chef who nourished many bellies and souls over his life with his amazing Caribbean cooking.

An incredible and integral part of the Salt Spring Island farming community who loved and cared for his animals with such a passion.

An essential family member at Salt Spring Island Cheese Co. for many years.

A staunch Tottenham Hotspur F.C. supporter and a soccer fanatic in general who called any match times his “church” visits.

An avid Weston Lake fisher who always, and annoyingly so, would “out-fish” his son without fail.

A loving and supportive partner to his best friend and sweet sweet love, Lisa.

And, the most amazing father any son could ever hope for. A teacher, a guide in life, who showed me how to be a kind man and encouraged me to lead with passion and love. Who taught me never to do anything “half-assed”, and to always give your full effort and attention. A best friend who I shared so many brilliant moments and made so many memories with. And, if not most importantly, to always cook with colour, fantastic music, and a good drink in your hand.

Marcus will be missed dearly by his community, friends, family, his buddy Jana, his mother Dolores, and his son Kyle.

Memorial parties will be announced for Salt Spring Island and Toronto Island when things warm up a little. Marcus never loved the cold.

For those suffering with severe depression and anxiety, there is help out there. Speak to friends or family if you are able and, if not, reach out to your local help line.

It can get better.

Vancouver Island & Salt Spring Island Crisis Line

1-888-494-3888

Canada Suicide Prevention and Support

1-866-277-3553 (Français) 1-833-456-4566 (English)

TEXT 45645