DOW, Barbara Joanne

Barbara Joanne Dow

Born Prince Rupert, July 28, 1943

Passed Sannich, September 27, 2019

Pre-deceased by her partner of over 20 years Alan MacDonald, her parents Ralph and Agnes Gaudry. Survived by her brothers Robert (Marilynn) Campbell, Doug (Sheila) Gaudry, along with her four sons’. Robert, Bruce (Kathleen), Gregg (Leah) and Dale (Jennifer). Proud grandmother to, Tyrone, Samantha, Anthony, Benjamin, Kyle, Connor, Graeme, Kalem and Lilly. She also leaves behind her dog Terra.

Barbara, “Barb” to her friends was a strong, tough and caring woman. A proud mother and grandmother, an artist, and a true friend to many. She lived on Salt Spring for almost 30 years, raised four boys, worked at BC Ferries from 1981 to 2003, and first lived and then retired in Youbou, from 2000 to 2019.

The family would like to thank Wes and Lucy for all their help, and for being there for mom. We would also like to thank all the Doctor’s and Nurses at both Duncan Hospital, Royal Jubilee and Sannich Peninsula Hospital for the amazing care they provided our mother.

Donations may be made to Branch 92 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

She will be forever loved and forever missed.