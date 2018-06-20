DOUCET, Joseph Bernard George

Joseph Bernard George Doucet

AUGUST 27, 1927 – JUNE 8, 2018

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bernard Doucet (affectionately known as Bernie) on June 8, 2018, on Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, where he died peacefully surrounded by family.

Bernie spent his formative years in Bathurst, New Brunswick, where he forged a deep bond with his siblings and lifelong friends. He left his beloved hometown as a young adult to join the federal government, working for a number of ministries and eventually becoming a leading expert in the field of employee compensation.

Bernie was fiercely proud of his East Coast roots and service to the Canadian Armed Forces. He was blessed with an active mind — an avid reader with an encyclopedic memory and a gifted storyteller with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and intellectual pursuits.

He could build or fix practically anything, from houses to car engines, skills he patiently taught his two sons. He was a well-respected hockey coach and could beat the pants off anyone who challenged him to a game of cards.

But most of all, Bernie was a loving father, brother, and friend. He’ll be remembered as a funny, joyful, and kind man with a big heart whose glass was always half full — even in his final days. He will be sadly missed.

Bernie is predeceased by his daughter Denise (Rocco Ciancio). He leaves behind the love of his life — his wife, Valerie — his sister Jean (John Cormier) and five children: Louise (Doug Motherwell), Suzanne (Hulber Gagliardini), Carol-Anne (Randy Chambers), Joey, and Paul. Also mourning his loss are his grandchildren Claire, Jesson, Nicholas, Chloe, Jacob, Jean-Philippe, Matthew, Christopher, sister-in-law Norma Doucet, many nephews and nieces, and extended family members.

Besides his parents, George and Frances (Branch) Doucet, Bernie is predeceased by his sisters Marion Quinn, Loretta Quinn, and Lois McGregor, brother Clarence Doucet, and stepbrother Earl Doucet.

The family thanks Dr. Reznick, the staff at Lady Minto Hospital, and the staff and residents of Meadowbrook for their kind support. A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held in Bathurst, New Brunswick, at the end of July. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Gulf Islands Families Together Society are gratefully accepted.