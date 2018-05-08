Dickie (Armstrong), Dorothy

Dorothy Dickie (Armstrong)

1924 – 2018

Dorothy, 93, of Salt Spring Island, BC, passed away May 4th, 2018, with family at her side.

Dorothy was one of a set of twins, born in Long Beach, Calif, August 8, 1924. As a student she loved sports and excelled at track, volley ball, bowling, and tennis. She majored in Physical Education in college and graduated to become a physical education teacher, coach, and health instructor in Chowchilla, Calif in the high school, middle school, and elementary school systems until her retirement from teaching.

In 1975 she moved to Salt Spring Island, BC where she submerged herself in her yard and her love of gardening, watching deer, and feeding the hummingbirds. One of her favorite memories was rescuing and hand feeding an abandoned baby humming bird that she named “Twerp” and raising him to healthy adulthood when he was released. Each year Twerp would migrate back and visit her in her yard, calling out to her as he darted among the feeders, danced through the sprinklers, and perched in the beautiful flowers in her garden.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kenneth Armstrong. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Dickie Pellett, daughters Sylvia Ann Armstrong Key (husband Thomas) and Kathleen MacInnis, and her son, Dan Richard Armstrong (wife Lan), 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a kind loving woman who impacted so many lives and will be terribly missed

No services will be held per her request.