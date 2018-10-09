DELMONICO, Betty Pearl (nee Spanner)

Betty Pearl Delmonico (nee Spanner)

September 21, 2018

Betty, 91, ofVancouverBC peacefully passed away on September 21, 2018. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered. Betty requested this be shared.

You can shed tears that she’s gone, or smile because she lived.

You can close your eyes and pray she’ll come back, or open your eyes and see all she’s left. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her, or full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live on yesterday, or be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she’s gone, or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back on life, or do what she’d want…Live, Love, Laugh and go on.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation.