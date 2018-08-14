Obituaries

DEACON, Eleanor M (nee Moore)

Eleanor M. Deacon nee Moore
May 17, 1926 – July 28, 2018

Eleanor was born in Drumheller,  Alberta and died in Comox, BC.  She will be greatly missed by her  2 daughters, Trish Johnson (Adrian) from Comox, BC and Jane Maximick (Ron) from Port McNeill, BC,   as well as grandchildren, Ben Deacon (Irma), Leduc, AB, Katie Booth (Dustin), Calgary, AB, and Elizabeth Ralph, Calgary, AB. and great-grandchildren Tyeren and Rex Deacon, Leduc, AB, Alexis and Cohen Booth, Calgary, AB.

“All is well with my Soul”

