DAVIES, Delma Della (nee Dale)

Delma Della (nee Dale) DAVIES

On October 11, 2018, Mrs. Delma Davies, formerly Delma Jeffery, passed away at the age of 91 years.

Delma grew up on a farm near Glenevis, AB. She and her husband operated Jeffery’s Motel in Whitecourt. They retired to Salt Spring Island in 1975, where she enjoyed gardening, baking and visits from family and friends. In 2012, Delma returned to Alberta and resided at Mayerthorpe Extendicare.

Delma is survived by her loving family, sons, Gary (Sharon) and David (Evangeline) both of Whitecourt; grandchildren, Erica (Michael), Dean (Caroline), Andrea, Bradley, Lily and Thomas; and many more dear relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas Gifford Jeffery (1982) and Bernard Davies (2003); parents, Lewis and Nettie Dale; brother, Lewis “Bud”; and sisters, Alice (Norman), Nellie (Ted), Francis (Raymond), Gladys and Molly (Art).

Thank you to the staff at Mayerthorpe Extendicare for the many years of care and compassion shown to Delma.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with inurnment in Purdy Cunningham Cemetery, Salt Spring Island, BC.

For those wishing to do so, donations may be made in Delma’s honour to Mayerthorpe Extendicare Residents Council, 4706 – 54 Street, Mayerthorpe, AB, T0E1N0.

Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com.