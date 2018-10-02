DASS, Baba Hari

Baba Hari Dass

The Salt Spring Centre of Yoga sadly announces the passing of our founder Baba Hari Dass on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in California at the age of 95. Babaji provided an impeccable example of selfless service and spiritual practice for all his students. He guided thousands with his profound knowledge of yoga and Indian philosophy. Since the founding of the Salt Spring Centre in 1981, Babaji welcomed numerous seekers at our annual summer retreats and gave practical, insightful and humourous guidance to all.

A traditional Indian shraddha ceremony will be held at 10am on Sunday, October 7 followed by a feast at 12:30. Participants are requested to register by contacting the Centre at 250-537-2326 or info@saltspringcentre.com.

“Work honestly, meditate every day, meet people

without fear, and play!” ~Baba Hari Dass