COLE, Sally

Sally Cole

October 25, 2019

On Oct. 25 our beloved Sally’s beautiful heart stopped. We have lost an incredibly beautiful, intelligent, talented, and generous woman.

Sally was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, but because of her father’s work lived all over Canada. Her father and mother taught her to love and respect nature.

Sally knew more about the woods than most anyone. While she studied herbal medicine and was a well regarded and loved RMT, Sally’s real passion was writing and travelling.

There are very few places in the world that she hasn’t been to. Sally’s beautiful soul touched everyone wherever she went.

After extensive travel, Sally came to Vancouver where her much loved daughter, Soleil, was born in 1981.

In 1982 Sally met Robert Kelly and they loved and lived together with great passion. When Soleil moved out to start her own life, Sally and Robert got onto their sailboat and spent many years exploring the BC coast. They came to Salt Spring Island for boat repairs and found a new place to call home, which Sally soon filled with comfort, warmth and fantastic cooking.

Sally’s sudden loss is too great for words.

Soleil and Robert will have a celebration of Sally’s life in the new year, to honour her exceptional life and her treasured memory.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a Salt Spring cause of your choice.