CLIFFE, Peggy Emmie

Peggy Emmie Cliffe

November 29, 1924 to November 22, 2019

We are saddened to say Mom passed away of heart failure, in the presence of her loving family, one week before her 95th birthday.

Born in Wales, Peggy moved with her family to Drumheller, Alberta at the age of 2 years. She lived for much of her youth in Calgary, where she met and married her husband Fred in 1944. They lived many places in Canada, as well as being station in Europe, with the RCAF. Fred retired from the RCAF in Ottawa, and they soon moved to the west coast, eventually retiring in Victoria. Fred passed away in 1986 and in 1996 Peggy moved to Salt Spring Island to join her family here.

While in Victoria she was the first leader of the newly established Sparks, of the Girl Guides of Canada. She continued here on Salt Spring as much as possible as a member of the Trefoil Guild.

Peggy was a loving person who enjoyed nothing more than giving. Everyone truly touched her heart. She loved her community and loved to be involved. She is known for her passion for animals: the birds, the deer, but most of all the cats and dogs in her life, they thought she was pretty special too.

She is survived by her three children, Jim Cliffe of Victoria, Janet Cliffe and Connie Wray both of Salt Spring. And as well, by many grandchildren and great grandchildren who embrace her in their love.

Mom, we truly love you, and you will always have a special place in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life, in spring, tba.