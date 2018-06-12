CLEMENTS, Yvette Anntoinette (nee Seynaeve)

Yvette Anntoinette (nee Seynaeve) Clements

June 4, 2018

Yvette passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2018, at the Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, BC.

Yvette is survived by Jack, her loving husband of 71 years, son Dan (Joan) and daughter Carol (Toby) – also her sister Jenny, her grandchildren Chris (Rebecca), Kate (Martin), Kane, Emma and Natalie and great-grandchildren Isla, Breony and Emmett. Yvette also leaves behind close extended family and devoted friends.

Born in New Westminster and growing up in Surrey, she later spent some time in Coquitlam – but Yvette had called her rose covered cottage in Vesuvius Bay home for the last 43 years. From an early age, she was self-taught in many creative pursuits – sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening and rug hooking – Salt Spring was the perfect place to indulge and nurture her interests.

Yvette was always up for an adventure. Throughout her life, she and Jack travelled to over 30 countries and she never tired of seeing new views. Whether by land, sea or air, everything was interesting to her.

A special thank you to the staff at Lady Minto, Greenwoods and Heritage Place. And extra love to Hanna and Minzie for their commitment and TLC. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 8th at 2 pm at the United Church in Ganges.

If you wish, donations can be made to Greenwoods Eldercare, Lady Minto Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.