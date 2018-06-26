CAMERON, LYNN LEAH (CUNNINGHAM)

Lynn passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, with her family close by. She was a woman of great strength in every sense. A tremendous void is left to fill with memories, teachings and the true, everlasting love she had for those close to her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Cameron (2012) and her father, William Cunningham (2010). Left to celebrate her life are her children Tapio (April), Aaron (Jessica), Christopher (Lindsey), Rebekah, her grandchildren, Graeme, Larissa and Mateo, her sister Dawn (Mel), her sister Dale (John), her nieces and nephews, and many friends.

An Internment of her cremains will take place on Monday, July 16, 2018 at the Burgoyne United Church, Salt Spring Island at 1:00 p.m. with tea to follow at the Fulford Community Hall OAP Room. Pastor John Crawford officiating. No flowers by request.