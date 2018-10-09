BOWEN, Norma Viola

Norma Viola Bowen

Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, April 30, 1930 Norma passed away on Salt Spring Island, BC October 2, 2018 with her family and friend at her bedside. She has left this world as courageously as she lived her life to be with her life partner Ivan who passed away 3 years ago. Norma is survived by three sisters Florence, Ruth, and Ruby living in Alberta. Norma has four children Charlotte (Jeff)Thompson, Salt Spring Island, BC and Gerald (Susan), Robert (Kathy), and Greg (Marla) of Edmonton, Alberta. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chris, Pat, Candice, Jessica, Kayla, Cole, Mathew, and Seth plus many great grandchildren.

Norma was a born care-giver having a long career as a CNA working several hospitals in Alberta and Saskatchewan. She and Ivan were very active square dancers spending hours and miles on the road attending many square dance events. Norma never had idle hands engaged in gardening, sewing, and quilting and Ivan had built her many custom tables or desks to suit her various projects.

Meadowbrook was Norma’s home on Salt Spring and she made many new friends and enjoyed the walkways around the residence with Missy her Yorkie at her side. Norma received excellent support and care from all the staff at Meadowbrook. She spend the last few days of her life at Landy Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island and she often commented on the excellent care by all the nursing staff. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful care Mom received in her final days. Thank-you to Drs. Reznick and Pendiville who supported her medical and emotional needs and a special thank-you to Patti Field and Missy making the final hours peaceful.

Internment will occur later in Edmonton at the side of her husband Ivan.