BOLTON, Devon James

DEVON JAMES BOLTON

(1972-2019)

Bev and Terry Bolton, and their daughter Kirsten, are greatly saddened to share the recent passing of their beloved son and brother Devon in Calgary.

Devon and Kirsten grew up on the international circuit with the family, gaining experiences in other cultures, skiing, traveling, excelling at school sports, arts, and making lifelong friends.

His interests and talents were diverse – photography, music, history, architecture, even the pondering of theoretical physics. He became a gifted, award-winning filmmaker and respected marketing creative director, but most importantly, a dedicated family man and father to four beautiful children whom he adored – Courtenay (27), McKenzie (25), William (6), and Evelyn (3.) Devon and his family lived on Salt Spring for a time, with Courtenay and McKenzie attending Salt Spring Middle School and High School.

He went on to achieve his Executive MBA from Queens University, top of his class, and was voted class president by his peers.

Known for his fierce intellect, relentless curiosity, spirit of adventure, and infectious sense of humour and charm, Devon was a deeply kind, sensitive, and compassionate soul, especially caring about the homeless and the plight of those with mental health challenges.

After many struggles, Devon took his own life Tuesday, December 10th. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. The name Devon means “Poet.”

For those who wish, in Devon’s memory, please consider giving to mental health or suicide prevention organizations and reaching out to those who suffer.

