BETTS, Sophie

Sophie passed away at the impressive age of 104 at Lady Minto Hospital and will be greatly missed by her loving family. Sophie was born in Nelson, BC in 1914 and married Roy in 1937 in Chilliwack after a career as a nanny. She raised her family in North Vancouver and in the early 1960s bought the Gingerbread Cottage on Mayne Island where her family enjoyed many visits and happy memories. In 1970 Sophie and Roy built a permanent home next door to the cottage. She was an active member of the Mayne Island community and enjoyed painting, sewing, canning, carpet bowling, fishing and playing bingo. She loved her trips to Reno and to Ireland with her daughter Muriel in 1996 to visit her father’s birthplace. In 1990 Sophie and Roy moved to Salt Spring Island and she volunteered for Seniors For Seniors and knitted for the Lady Minto Hospital Auxiliary.

Sophie was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed many visits from her extended family and friends. She always made everyone feel special and it is true that each one of her three children, Muriel, Ted and Brian, their spouses, and her seven grand-children and twelve great-grandchildren were convinced they were her favourite. She loved her nieces and nephews and their families dearly too, and could be counted on to remember everyone who was part of the family and who was related to who. She had a great sense of humour, could out-Charleston all of us and had a sharp eye for anything out of place.

Sophie wishes were for “no fuss” about her passing but family and friends are welcome to perform a kind act or make a donation of your choice in her honour if this brings comfort to you.

A huge thank you from the Betts and Hale families to everyone who cared for Sophie with kindness and compassion in her final years.