Stephen Ball

March 28, 1952 – February 5, 2018

Stephen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A true Family Man, Stephen will always be remembered through all the love, knowledge and wisdom he passed on to us.

No service by his request.

Special thanks to Dr. Crichton and Dr. Trouton, and all the friends and community for their love and support.