ASCOTT, Wilfred

Wilfred Ascott

Fred, passed away peacefully at 90 years old, On Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Lady Minto Hospital. He spent his last years with the loving caring staff of Greenwoods Eldercare. Arrangements have been made for those wishing to pay their final respects to Fred to join us at a brief visitation held at Haywards Funeral Home (22-315 Upper Ganges Rd) from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Thursday.

March 21, 2019. Immediately following the visitation a Graveside service will be held at Central Cemetery on Upper Ganges Rd all are welcome to attend.