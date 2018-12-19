Isabelle Alix Granger

Isabelle Alix Granger passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, BC on the evening of December 11. She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa (Ian Cunliffe), sister Patricia Keating, grandchildren Dylan and Jamie, nephews Jamie and Rob Keating and niece Gigi Hamer, many close friends and a wonderful extended family. She led a rich and full life and will be sorely missed. For further information and memorial service details please visit: www.mckenziefuneralservice.com/obits