MULLAN, Patricia Anne (nee Cunningham)

Patricia Anne Mullan (nee Cunningham)

January 15, 1935-August 22, 2018

Originally from the Vancouver area, Pat and her young family moved from Toronto to Salt Spring Island in 1974 to be near her mother Muriel, and brothers Frank and Ron. Over the years Pat worked on and off in various administrative jobs. By the mid 1980s, Pat settled into the executive secretary job at the Gulf Islands School Board office, a job that she loved for 15 years. After retirement she was able to spend more time working on her wonderful textile art, along with many hand knitted socks and blankets that she donated to those in need.

Predeceased by her husband John Mullan, Pat passed peacefully at Lady Minto Hospital with her daughters Wendy and Kelly by her side. She is survived by her two daughters, sons-in-law Claud, and Paul, grandchildren Émile, and Gisèle, and great-grandchildren, Ada, Hugh, and Maeve.

Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lady Minto Hospital.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lady Minto Hospital.