Youth charged in Alistair Hayne’s death

A young man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Alistair Hayne on Salt Spring Island last September.

The man, who cannot be identified because he was a youth at the time of the offence, appeared in court earlier today, according to an RCMP press release.

According to the release, Salt Spring RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the early hours of Sept 24, 2017, they found six youths present in the home. Hayne, 16 years old and a student at Gulf Islands Secondary School, was suffering from what appeared to be a gun shot wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called to investigate the incident.

We understand that this investigation has greatly impacted all involved. These events always have a profound impact on families and communities, stated Inspector Dave Hall, Officer in Charge of VIIMCU. Our thoughts are with them, as we work to prepare for future court proceedings.

The RCMP say that no further information can be released as the matter is now before the courts.