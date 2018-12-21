Windstorm rocks the island

Much of Salt Spring lost power and widespread damage from falling timber was reported Thursday as high winds hit the South Coast.

A powerful low pressure system with sustained southeast winds of 70 to 90 km per hour developed over the course of the morning. Sailings between Long Harbour and Tsawwassen on the Salish Eagle were cancelled for the morning. Ferry crossings at Crofton-Vesuvius were also cancelled from 12:30 through 2:30 p.m.

Around 300,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outages, which started just before 11:30 a.m. on Salt Spring and soon impacted most of the island. The Salt Spring Emergency Program issued an alert at 1:30 p.m. stating winds were expected to continue through the evening with gusts increasing to 100 km/hr. By mid-day drivers were being warned not to attempt North End Road because of multiple fallen trees, debris and downed power lines. Fulford-Ganges Road was blocked at Dukes Road and Stewart Road was blocked between Jasper and Saltair. Long Harbour Road, Beddis Road, Baker Road, Stark’s Road and Walker’s Hook Road were also closed at points during the day.

An update from Salt Spring Fire Rescue at 2:45 p.m. warned that North End Road was closed from Central to Southey Point. Sunset Drive was closed between West Eagle and Drive and Southey Point Road.

The Salt Spring Legion was opened as a warming centre/reception centre. Anyone who needed refuge and was already close by was invited in, although everyone was urged to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Damage incurred during the storm included a major blow to Little Red Schoolhouse, where a fallen tree crashed through the roof and torn through part of the building structure, as well as “obliterating” the outhouses, according to observer Christian Tatonetti. Another tree crashed on to the roof of a car at Eagle Ridge Medical Clinic.

Trees and lines down were responsible for rerouting a Salt Spring Transit bus on Stark’s Road.