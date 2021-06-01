Windsor Plywood store destroyed by fire

Salt Spring firefighters battled a devastating fire at the Windsor Plywood store in Ganges this morning.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. by TLC Security personnel.

“I got a call at 3:15 [from store co-owner Mike Stefancsik], was down here at about 3:40 and it was pretty ugly,” said Windsor co-owner Ken Marr.

Marr said firefighters were initially working hard to save the east end of the building.

“Mike and I were using the forklifts to try to get as much stuff away from the fire as we could, and then [the firefighters] called it and said, “No, you guys get away.”

He said Windsor’s number-one focus right now is to look after their professional customers.

“Yes, we have 55 families that rely on us for payment directly, but we have probably about 700 professionals that are relying on us to put bread on the table, so that’s our focus right now.”

Marr said they will get up and running as best they can at their Beddis Road site.

The Ganges area and harbour were filled with smoke as a result of the fire.

North Salt Spring Waterworks District customers have also been affected.

“Due to the catastrophic fire in Ganges village and the extreme fire flow required to combat the blaze, some valving was damaged,” states an emergency notice on the NSSWD website.

Affected roads were Cranberry, Don Ore, David, Devine, Old Divide and possibly other areas, said the NSSWD.

While water service has been restored, a boil water advisory for any user of the Maxwell Lake side of the NSSWD system was issued at 11 a.m. That includes Ganges village and all points south.

