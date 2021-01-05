Wind warning sees ferry cancellations

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Tsawwassen and the Gulf Islands (Route 9), and Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay today due to forecasted high winds.

Ferries departed this morning, but sailings are cancelled from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. between Swartz and Tsawwassen, and for the rest of the day on Route 9 beginning with the 3:35 p.m. sailing from Long Harbour.

See BC Ferries’ website for the up-to-date status of all its sailings.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the south coast today with strong southeasterly winds of 70 to 90 km/h expected.