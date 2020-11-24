Wind warning issued

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Southern Gulf Islands.

According to the alert sent out at 10:30 a.m Tuesday, anyone in or near the area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions, take necessary safety precautions, and watch for updated statements.

Environment Canada states: “Very strong southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 are occurring across the Sunshine Coast and portions of East Vancouver Island near the Georgia Strait late this morning as a cold front sweeps across the area.

“These strong winds will spread into the Southern Gulf Islands and portions of Metro Vancouver near the water, particularly Tsawwassen and Boundary Bay

“The wind will subside early this afternoon for the Sunshine Coast and East Vancouver Island and this afternoon for Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands as the front exits the area.”

Updates will be provided through weather.gc.ca