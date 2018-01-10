Wild salmon challengers plunge into Burgoyne Bay

Salt Springers who want to protect wild salmon got “wild” at the government dock at Xwaaqw’um (Burgoyne Bay) on Sunday in order to raise awareness for the Cleansing Our Waters and Swanson Island fish farm occupations.

A group of 26 islanders attended the Jan. 7 event, with 21 taking the plunge as part of the Go #Wild4Salmon Challenge.

“Much like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the Go #Wild4Salmon Challenge is a way to support and show solidarity for the Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw Cleansing Our Waters and Swanson Island campaigns to remove open net-pen fish farms from the ocean,” event information states.

Participants can join in by following some basic rules, according to the official campaign page.

“1. Grab some wild salmon loving friends and find the nearest and coldest body of water near you. 2. Record your #WFS Plunge (or enlist a friend to film it).”

Challengers must be sure to include in the video their names, what they are doing, and a challenge to three friends to take the WFS Plunge Challenge within 48 hours, or else donate $50 to the cause to skip the plunge.

Step 3 is to post the video to social media.

Local organizers plan to do another group plunge later this month, with Sunday, Jan. 28 a potential date. See the Salt Springers go #Wild4Salmon Facebook page for details. They will also be discussing the campaign during a talk at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 30. (See page 5 for a related story.)