Second-degree murder charges laid in Jones’ death

Martin Galen Vandenberg has been charged with the second degree murder of his mother, Heather Jones.

According to an RCMP press release he was arrested without incident by members of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit on Friday, Jan. 5.

Vandenberg, 22, of Salt Spring Island was taken into custody on Dec. 6, 2017 when Jones’ body was found at her home on Maliview Drive. He was subsequently released and then apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to a mental health facility in Victoria.

“We understand that the news of Heather’s death was shocking to all those who knew her and to the close-knit community of Salt Spring Island. We would like to thank the community of Salt Spring for their assistance and support throughout this investigation,” stated Sgt. John Ferguson of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Vandenberg is expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Jones’ memorial service is set for Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Community Gospel Chapel.