Island couple dead following Monday incident

Two people are dead following an incident being investigated by police on Salt Spring.

According to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, on Monday just before 5 p.m. the Salt Spring RCMP were called to a serious incident at a residence at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd.

“When frontline officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man dead at the Salt Spring Island home property,” a media release states. “A 41-year-old woman was found suffering from serious injuries and later succumbed to them.”

Friends have identified the individuals as spouses John and Jennifer Quesnel.

The VIMCU has since taken over the police investigation which continues at this time. No other persons were injured in the incident, police are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the two individuals came to their unexpected deaths.

“Cause of death is something in our jurisdiction and that will take time to determine — months for sure, not days or weeks,” Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson told the Driftwood. “These investigations take time and are obviously more complex with multiple agencies involved. Because our process is separate and independent from that of other agencies, we’re required to wait for those processes to play out before we conclude.”