Tsunami advisory for BC coast after volcanic eruption near tonga island

A volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands has triggered a tsunami advisory for several zones of the B.C. coast yet not including the Gulf Islands, warning people to stay away from the shoreline and stay tuned for emergency alerts.

Emergency Info BC stated that Zone E, where the Gulf Islands are located, is not subject to the tsunami warning. The warning is, however, effect for Zone D, a zone that includes the Juan De Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria including the Saanich Peninsula. The Gulf Islands are right on the border with Zone D.

Despite not being included in the advisory, Salt Spring Island Emergency Program (SSIEP) issued a notice Saturday morning stating that there is a tsunami advisory for the region. “Due to the advisory, there is a possibility of strong localized currents in harbours and coastal areas,” yet “no significant inundation or damaging waves are expected.”

People should not go near the water and if they are on or near the water to “move out of the water, off the beach and away from harbours, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.”

As it is an advisory only, SSIEP says it is not necessary to evacuate.

People should stay away for the duration of the advisory until the “all clear” announcement has been made, SSIEP stated, adding the advisory will likely be in place for five to six hours.

A tsunami warning is active for zones A, B, C and D. The Gulf Islands are on the border with Zone D, but are within Zone E which is not included in the advisory.

The advisory comes after an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific island of Tonga Saturday at 8:27 p.m. PST, which generated a tsunami and forced people on Tonga to flee from their homes. It was the second eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in two days.

SSIEP reminded people to sign up for the CRD’s emergency alert system online or by downloading the Alertable app or the Alertable skill for Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.