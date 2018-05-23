Trust pursues harbourwalk right-of-way

The Salt Spring Local Trust Committee has decided on a proactive course of action when it comes to the Ganges harbourwalk, voting at their May 10 meeting to apply for a statutory right-of-way over three properties.

The LTC hopes its application to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will facilitate the eventual construction of an extended harbourwalk along the shoreline adjacent to three lots used by Ganges Marina. The portion would otherwise become part of the Ganges Marina tenure area, whose foreshore lease expired last year and is currently up for renewal.

As an additional measure, LTC members voted to ask the ministry to exclude the area proposed for boardwalk extension when it considers the marina’s tenure application and instead reserve that area for public use.

“My advice to you is that you be as bold as possible and we can actually take both these options,” planner Jason Youmans told the trustees.

As part of their application, the LTC is asking the ministry to retain liability related to the existing boardwalk infrastructure — something the LTC is legally unable to do. The measure is requested until a detailed plan to advance boardwalk construction and operation is developed. Ganges Marina has assumed the liability for the past 30 years.

Ganges Marina representatives could not be reached as of press time, but manager Steve Azyan said in March the owners were disappointed in the LTC’s proposal to interfere with the tenure renewal application and the potential loss of their riparian rights as a result.

Youmans noted in his staff report that the ministry could find it problematic to deny the waterfront landowners any access rights.

