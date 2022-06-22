Travelling gnome at a past Tour des Iles festival. The 2022 version runs from June 24-26.
Tour des Îles connects the islands this weekend

By Driftwood Staff
After two years of holding virtual events due to COVID-19, Tour des Îles is back. 

Set for Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, Tour des Îles is a water transportation initiative and festival connecting the five major Southern Gulf Islands of Galiano, Pender, Mayne, Salt Spring and Saturna.  

From Salt Spring Island there are seven trips a day from Fernwood Dock to Montague Harbour on Galiano Island with connecting service to Miners Bay on Mayne. Other connections are set up between Pender and Mayne, Galiano and Mayne, Pender and Saturna, and Mayne and Saturna islands. Volunteers on all the islands will provide on-land shuttle service to attractions and the docks.

Transportation is provided by Gulf Islands Water Taxi vessels through the AquaLink service and must be booked at aqualink.ca/schedules/ or through the tourdesiles.ca site. 

Access to the islands can also be augmented through BC Ferries service.

