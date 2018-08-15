Three doctors added to Salt Spring ranks

Salt Spring residents currently without a family doctor will benefit from the addition of three new practitioners to the island in September.

Island Health and the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice – Salt Spring Island Chapter stated they “are pleased to extend a warm welcome” to the doctors, all of whom have joined the medical staff of Lady Minto Hospital and will be providing primary care services within the community.

The Eagle Ridge Medical Clinic is now accepting names for a new patient waitlist for anyone currently without a local family doctor. Clinic doctors David Beaver and David Butcher will be joined by Peter Verheul on Sept. 1. Originally from Bristol, UK — known as the “wettest city in England” — Verheul said he is excited to experience a Salt Spring winter.

Verheul moved to Alberta after meeting his Canadian wife. He completed his residency in Calgary and Whitehorse. He is a keen cyclist and outdoor enthusiast, a violinist in the band Lighter than Arrows and a father to two young boys.

Two new faces will join the team at the former Kings Lane Medical Clinic, now called Salt Spring Island Health Centre, with Clare Rustad and Kesh Smith also accepting new patients who don’t currently have a doctor. They will start having appointments on Sept. 5.

According to a press release supplied by the health centre, Rustad grew up on Salt Spring and has moved back “home” from practising in the greater Toronto area to raise her family. She is excited to be back on the west coast and starting her family practice. Outside of her life as a physician, Rustad is an accomplished athlete who has been on Canada’s national and Olympic soccer teams.

Smith was raised in the Kootenays and is a recent graduate from UBC’s Family Medicine Postgraduate Residency Program. He first experienced Salt Spring during a rural rotation and is excited to return to the island with his wife and two young daughters.

People who are interested in becoming patients of the new clinic should use the secure process at ssihealth.ca/intake, if possible. Alternatively, a temporary voice-mail-only phone line will also be available at 250-931-0148.

Anik Mommsen-Smith, who was practising at the Eagle Ridge Medical Clinic, has also

joined the family practice team at Salt Spring Island Health Centre, while Catherine Prendiville, Paula Ryan and Manya Sadouski continue at that space. Midwife Erin Price has relocated her office to the clinic as well.

Some doctors who previously practised at the Kings Lane Medical Clinic are moving to new locations. John Morse and Kevin Patterson, specialists in internal medicine, are moving their practice to the office of Ron Reznick effective Sept. 1. Dan Kalf will join Robert Crichton at his Corbett Road office beginning in September. Ian Gummeson is now practising with Magda Leon at the Lancer Building.

Electronic records for the patients of all doctors who have moved to different offices on Salt Spring will follow them to their new practices. Patients will not lose or change their physicians due to the move.

