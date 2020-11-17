This week’s Driftwood late due to ferry cancellations

The Nov. 18 issue of the Driftwood will not be distributed until Thursday this week.

Uncertainty about ferry sailings to the Lower Mainland, where the paper is printed, on Tuesday meant the paper could not be transported back to the island in time for Wednesday morning distribution through Canada Post and stores on Salt Spring Island.

Some copies may be available in island stores later in the afternoon. The Driftwood will be delivered in the mail to subscribers on Thursday.

BC Ferries cancelled all sailings between the islands and the mainland on Tuesday until 3 p.m. due to forecasted high winds.