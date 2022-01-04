Stretcher evacuation from Mt. Erskine Salt Spring rescuers’ first call-out of 2022

The first rescue of the year on Salt Spring took place Monday afternoon, as search and rescue crews and ambulance personnel worked to carry an injured hiker off of the Mount Erskine trail.

Using a basket stretcher and a wide wheel, Salt Island Spring Island Search and Rescue (SSISAR) volunteers helped BC Emergency Health Services personnel transport a hiker who had been injured as a result of a fall and was unable to walk. The hiker had been treated by paramedics for hypothermia and a traumatic injury SSISAR stated, before being safely evacuated off the trail by crews.

Due to icy and slippery conditions on the Mount Erskine trail, SSISAR was able to complete the operation with numerous rescuers and “with the aid o microspikes and solid teamwork to safely evacuate the subject for transport to hospital.”

SSISAR said several bystanders were instrumental to the rescue operation, keeping the injured hiker warm and comforted until crews arrived.

The volunteer rescue organization reminds people to take essentials with them and to follow Adventure Smart principles when venturing out in the changing temperatures.

“Icy trail conditions, fading light and an unexpected injury can make a nice afternoon adventure turn into a challenging ordeal,” SSISAR stated.

For more on this story, see the Jan. 12 issue of the Driftwood newspaper.