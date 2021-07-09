Staff shortage closes Lady Minto Hospital admissions

Patients diverted to Saanich until July 13

Salt Spring’s Lady Minto Hospital is not currently admitting patients to its regular beds due to a staffing situation that is expected to last until Tuesday, July 13 at the earliest.

Island Health confirmed Friday that most patients are being diverted to Saanich Peninsula Hospital, although Salt Spring’s emergency department remains open.

“We are continuing to actively look for staff who can cover these temporary staff shortages and if this occurs, the diversion will be lifted,” Island Health told the Driftwood.

“Staff shortages occur from time to time due to a variety of factors, for example, personal issues such as unexpected illness or vacation. Diversion is a last resort; we try our very best to cover shifts, but there are times despite these efforts, that these temporary shortages occur.

“It is unfortunate but diversions occur from time to time in hospitals across Canada. It’s something we try to avoid doing as we recognize it is not ideal for patients and their families.”

Island Health added the local system is fortunate to have strong support from Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Anyone who needs to be admitted to Saanich Peninsula Hospital will be transferred via the Provincial Patient Transfer Network and not charged the cost.

Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency on Salt Spring should call 9-1-1 or go straight to the emergency room.