Skeena Queen delayed by electrical problem

A mechanical problem with the Skeena Queen on Friday night caused mayhem for passengers on the 7 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Fulford.

According to Salt Spring Islander Karen Hudson posting on Facebook, “The Skeena Queen (7 p.m. sailing) lost power by Piers Island, floated into 30 feet of water and dropped anchor. Got going again and returned to Swartz Bay.”

Passengers were advised to drive to Crofton where the Quinitsa would be held for them.

However, a ferry service notice issued at 10 p.m. stated that the Skeena Queen’s electrical problem was resolved and that it would make a final sailing and arrive at Fulford Harbour at 10:30 p.m.