Shower facilities to open for unsheltered people

The Capital Regional District and Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission will be opening the shower facilities at the Rainbow Road Aquatic Centre starting on Monday, May 11.

“Access to washroom and bathing facilities has been deemed an essential service for unsheltered persons by the Government of B.C.,” the CRD notes in a May 8 press release. “As a result, funding has been provided by Emergency Management BC to help PARC cover the costs of free showers, which will be made available to Salt Spring Island’s most vulnerable populations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the public health emergency.”

Patrons will be served one at a time and assigned a 30-minute time slot and private shower space. Between each shower time, change rooms and showers will be cleaned in accordance with the CRD Facilities Management COVID-19 Janitorial Guidelines.

Patrons are encouraged to register for a time slot to avoid lengthy wait times. For more information, people can call 250-537-1402 or email ssiparc@crd.bc.ca.

PARC says it will continue to work with Salt Spring Island Community Services in assisting the many community members who rely on the shower and washroom facilities at the Rainbow Road Aquatic Centre throughout the year.

All CRD recreation facilities have been closed since March 17 to support community health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Updated information on the CRD’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.crd.bc.ca/covid.