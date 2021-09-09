Sept. 14 All-candidates Meeting Cancelled

Democracy Saltspring has cancelled the all-candidates meeting it had organized for the Legion premises on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Spokesperson Tony Brogan said Thursday that regulations related to COVID-19 and the new vaccine card system have made it impossible to proceed.

In an email sent to the candidates, Brogan said it turned out the event would be restricted to a maximum of 50 people rather than the 80 originally contemplated, and organizers would have to assume liability “that could amount to thousands of dollars in fines and in extreme cases jail time for accidental or deliberate violations of B.C. government mandates.”

He added that his group would have to ensure that everyone attending had been vaccinated at least once.

“We consider medical records a private matter and are not willing to attempt such a search,” Brogan wrote.

Candidates would also have to display a vaccine passport.

“We are sad to have to cancel this event but ask you to consider how a little more democratic freedom has died under COVID dictat,” his email to candidates stated.