Search on for missing Salt Spring person

Salt Spring RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating island resident Sinikka Gay Elliott.

Sgt. Clive Seabrook said RCMP received a missing person report Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Elliott had left her home to do errands sometime earlier and had not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP and Salt Spring Search and Rescue (SAR) teams initiated a search at 9:30 p.m. SAR located Elliott’s vehicle on Juniper Place but there was no sign of her nearby.

SAR manager Zeke Blazecka said 27 members responded Wednesday night, but they did not have much success. The search resumed Thursday morning with 15 SAR members, along with an RCMP dog handler.

Seabrook said police and family are concerned about Elliott’s well-being.

She is described as 5’3″ tall with a slim build and dark brown short hair. She was wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots when she was last seen.

Elliott is an associate professor in the department of sociology at UBC.

Anyone who has information about Elliott or where she might be is asked to please call the Salt Spring RCMP detachment at 250-537-5555.