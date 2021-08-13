Search for Missing Person continues at St. Mary Lake

A search for a missing person at St. Mary Lake is continuing.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue reported via Facebook last evening at about 7 p.m. that a search was underway for a missing person at St. Mary Lake. Members of the public were asked to keep clear of the area.

The search was called off when it became too dark to continue but resumed this morning. As of noon no search activities were underway, but RCMP divers were reportedly en route.

No formal information has yet been released by Salt Spring RCMP. Facebook posts from individuals stated they had been advised that a male had jumped off the dock and not surfaced, but that information has not been confirmed.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue expressed thanks to Lakeside Garden Resort for use of their boats, members of the Salt Spring Rowing Club and search and rescue group members for their assistance last night.