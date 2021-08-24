Scooter driver injured in Crash

Lower Ganges Road was closed to traffic between Atkins and Booth Canal roads for over an hour on Friday afternoon while island emergency service providers attended to a crash that sent one driver to hospital off-island.

According to Salt Spring RCMP, the crash involved a female moped driver travelling north toward Central who crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic and then collided with a pick-up truck that was travelling south.

“The rider of the moped was visiting Salt Spring Island with her family from Alberta. She was airlifted to Victoria with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said RCMP Sgt. Clive Seabrook.

Salt Spring Fire Rescue Capt. Mitchell Sherrin reported the fire department was called out around 1:30 p.m. Members assisted at the crash site and with traffic control, while another team prepared Portlock Park as a landing site for the air ambulance.

Portlock Park was used as the landing area because the helipad at Lady Minto Hospital is under renovation until at least until Aug. 30, Sherrin explained.

In addition to Salt Spring Fire Rescue and RCMP, BC Ambulance paramedics and personnel from road maintenance contractor Emcon Services were also on scene.

In other police news this week, RCMP are recommending charges against a Salt Spring man who brandished a replica handgun in Ganges on Thursday.

Seabrook said RCMP received a report of two men arguing on the Centennial Wharf on Aug. 19. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men retrieve what appeared to be a handgun and point it at the other man.

“Thanks to a witness who quickly called 911 and provided a detailed description of the suspect, Salt Spring RCMP located the male suspect a short distance from the dock,” Seabrook reported. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident; neither of the two males were injured.”

The suspect was searched and a replica pellet handgun was seized. Charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are being recommended. The suspect is due to appear in Ganges Provincial Court on Nov. 19.

For more fire news, see the Aug. 25, 2021 issue of the Driftwood newspaper or subscribe online.