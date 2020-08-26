School restart plans made public

Back-to-school plans for all of British Columbia’s 60 school districts were posted to district websites today, including the Gulf Islands.

Local families can find the SD64 Restart Plan and a more detailed operational plan the district’s website.

The B.C. Ministry of Education announced earlier this summer that a full return to in-class learning would be the goal in most cases. An update from the ministry on Wednesday adds the new information that districts have been given the flexibility to offer remote learning options in some cases as well, although the in-class model is preferred.

“There is no better place than in-class learning,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming. “With these plans now in place, parents can feel confident about sending their children back to school and assured that strict health and safety measures are in place to protect students and staff.”

Fleming has directed school districts to contact all families in their school communities to share their safety plans and to confirm if they are planning for their child to attend school classes in September, or if they need alternative learning options.

School District 64 administrators are working on how to incorporate the new direction and will have more information for families in the next few days. Families who have health concerns or other obstacles that might impact their children’s school attendance this September, but wish to stay connected with SD64, have been asked to contact their school principal to discuss possible solutions.

Detailed timetables and information on learning groups will be sent out to families by their individual schools.