School policy feedback wanted

The Gulf Islands School District will put a new set of policies and procedures in place following a public consultation period that will run until May 9.

District personnel are now looking for community feedback on the proposed bylaw, policy and procedures updates. Information and a feedback form can be found on the district website. Policies and procedures will be voted on at the June board meeting and will go into effect immediately after being approved.

The district needed to update many of their policies to meet Ministry of Education requirements. Trustees and staff felt it was a good time to take a holistic view of the policy document and update it to add cohesion.

“We’re finding that it was getting to be a bit of a log jam,” said John Wakefield, the chair of the policy committee and a school board trustee for Salt Spring Island. “It was a good opportunity because of the number of policies that we needed to consider and review to make sure that everything was up to date.”

Those interested in submitting feedback to the board about the policy changes are invited to do so on the district’s website, through correspondence with the board or as a delegation at a board or committee meeting.

