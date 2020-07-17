Salt Spring’s Highland water area under Boil Water Advisory

The Capital Regional District, in consultation with Island Health, has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Highland part of the Highland-Fernwood water service on Salt Spring Island ( click here for map).

As a result of a recent watermain break and subsequent repairs, the CRD says water quality may have been compromised in the system. As a precaution, the Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health. Residents in the impacted area should boil their drinking water until further notice.

The Boil Water Advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied that the drinking water does not pose a health concern and issues an ‘ALL CLEAR’ notice, at which time the customers of the Highland Water Service Area will be notified as soon as possible. During the Boil Water Advisory, household tap water may be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for one minute.